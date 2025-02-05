Solidarity With Kamshiris Observed In Larkana
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Solidarity Day with Kashmiris on February 5 was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the district administration of Larkana and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana on Wednesday.
In this regard, two rallies were taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana and Main Auditorium hall of Chandka Medical College Larkana with Solidarity Kashmiris which ended at Benazir Bhutto(SP) Chowk Larkana.
Addressing the rally, Additional Deputy Commissioner (11) Larkana Fahad Ali Jagirani said that today we are celebrating the day in solidarity with Kashmiris and I will send a message to everyone to respect the sacrifices made by Kashmiris and pray for their freedom.
He further said that we want to tell the world that we are with the Kashmiris and we will continue to raise our voice against the atrocities against them and we also appeal to the United Nations to implement their resolutions and give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris so that they get freedom which is their basic right.
Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi said that today we are celebrating the day in solidarity with Kashmiris and we are raising our voice against the oppression and oppression that is being done to them by India.
Addressing the event, Principal Professor Zamir Ahmed Soomro stated, "We will become the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris, and now is the time to spread their voice to every corner of the world."
Vice Principal CMC Dr. Fouzia Shaikh stated, "Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan, and if any Kashmiri suffers, every patriotic Pakistani will feel their pain."
She said more that He has been imprisoned, till the day of independence in Kashmir, the struggle of Kashmiris will continue and we will continue to raise our voices against the atrocities against them and the day will surely come when Kashmir will be free.
All district officers, Large numbers of medical Students, professors of CMC, teachers of different Schools and students, journalists, scouts, civil society representatives and ordinary citizens participated in the ceremony. During the ceremony, slogans were also raised, Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad, Kashmiri Struggle Zindabad and who chanted slogans in support of the oppressed Kashmiris.
