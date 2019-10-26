Solidarity with Kashmiris; All set to observe Oct 27 as 'Black Day' befittingly: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said the government had finalized all arrangements to mark October 27 as 'Black Day' at national and international level in a befitting manner to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), facing illegal occupation for the last 72 years and heightened oppression and curfew since August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said the government had finalized all arrangements to mark October 27 as 'Black Day' at national and international level in a befitting manner to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), facing illegal occupation for the last 72 years and heightened oppression and curfew since August 5.

"This year, people from across the world will observe October 27 as Black Day after the Indian government stripped the Kashmir of its special status on August 5," he said while addressing a press conference here.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, suspending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

He said the government had chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day, highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations, being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris, who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions, passed by the United Nations Security Council.

According to the plan, the minister said briefing would be given to all Foreign Missions stationed in Islamabad on the latest situation in IOJ&K. While, Pakistan's Diplomatic Missions abroad would organize receptions for Pakistanis and Kashmiris, hold rallies and processions, arrange photo exhibitions displaying Indian atrocities and the prolonged curfew.

Besides, both the print and electronic media would publish articles and air special programmes to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, he added.

The minister said public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mobilize the masses about Kashmir cause, he added.

He said special messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir Black Day would be telecast at all Pakistani missions abroad where arrangements had been finalized for airing massive human rights violation being committed by Indian troops in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He said the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan would play a role of coordinator and had established close liaison with all the ministries and government departments in provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, besides Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, the interviews of AJK's president and prime minister would also be aired on tv channels.

He said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments had also made elaborating arrangements to mark the Day in a befitting manner.

He said the Ministry of Interior had made foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order across the country and ensure the Black Day observance in a peaceful manner.

Gandapur said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at all forums especially during his address at the session of United Nations General Assembly.

He expressed the confidence that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government as its effective diplomacy was working and the international community had started realizing sensitivity of the prolonged issue.

The minister urged the international community to intervene for the implementation of resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir.

He also appealed the nation to continue the Kashmir solidarity movement as the government was fully committed to liberate IOJ&K through effective diplomacy.

To a query, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was working on an 'external agenda' to destabilize Pakistan and harm the Kashmir cause by holding so-called Azadi March and staging sit-in at the Federal Capital.

"It is unfortunate that Maulana Fazal is holding the march at a time when Pakistan needs greater national unity and the Kashmir issue has been internationalized," he maintained.

Gandapur said there was sufficient evidence that the Maulana was working on the foreign agenda, so the government had served a Rs 50 billion legal notice to the JUI-F chief for instigating the public, making anti-state and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan a few months back. "Now, I will move the court to file a suit against Maulana in consultation with legal experts to expose his real face", he added.

The minister said the government had no objection on any peaceful sit-in at the designated place, but it would not allow anyone attempting to carryout subversive activities, destabilize Pakistan and put the Kashmir cause on 'back-burner.' He said Fazal-ur-Rehman had remained chairman of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee for years but did nothing to mitigate sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, except enjoying perks and privileges as head of the committee.

To another question, he said opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a message for the whole world that Pakistan was a peace-loving country where minorities had complete freedom to practice their religions.

He said Sikh community living in any part of the world had sympathies with people of IoJ&K and wanted to see the settlement of the Kashmiri issue at the earliest.