Solidarity With Kashmiris On Black Day Of Kashmir In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like the whole country, on 27 October (Black Day) was celebrated in solidarity with Kashmiris against the oppression, excesses and brutality of Kashmiris in Larkana on Sunday.

In this regard, a main event was held at the Government Pilot Higher Secondary school in Larkana where the national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was also presented.

A rally was also organized on this occasion which was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana Fahad Ali Jagirani, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi, large number of teachers, students, officials of various institutions, representatives of civil society and ordinary citizens participated in the rally. Rally will be held from different roads of the city and will end at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library in Larkana.

During the rally, the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Army, and the struggle of Kashmiris were also raised.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana Fahad Ali Jagirani said that, October 27, we are celebrating Black Day because Kashmiris were oppressed on this day and India occupied Kashmiris angrily and since that day. Until now, Kashmiri people are raising the voice of truth and struggling for their freedom and one day will surely come when the people of Kashmir will get the fruits of their struggle and liberate Kashmir.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi said that on this day the freedom of Kashmiris was crushed and India illegally occupied Kashmir 77 years ago.

