Solidarity With Kashmiris To Be Expressed On Defence Day: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:22 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Defence Day would be celebrated as a day to express solidarity with brave Kashmiri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Defence Day would be celebrated as a day to express solidarity with brave Kashmiris.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Kashmir was the defence line of Pakistan and strengthening the viewpoint of Kashmiris was akin to strengthening defence of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan steadfastly stood with Kashmiris and would continue to expose the oppression of India at every front.

