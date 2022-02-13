UrduPoint.com

Solids Steps Being Taken To Resolve Traffic Congestion Issue: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Solids steps being taken to resolve traffic congestion issue: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has said that special focus was being given to control the flow of traffic on city roads which was becoming a big problem for the road users.

He informed that solid steps were being taken to resolve the issue and the plan to construct flyovers at Kutchery chowk, Qasim Market and Chor chowk had been finalized.

Talking about the ongoing development schemes of Rawalpindi district, he said, the construction work under the Annual Development Program 2021-22, was being completed on 412 projects.

Out of which, 316 projects were new while 96 were ongoing schemes and Rs 134748.072 million had been allocated for these projects.

Most of the projects were related to schools, health department, WASA, public health, highways and local government.

All the officers concerned of the district, he said, were using the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects App to update the progress on all the development schemes through which anytime, anywhere the record could be checked and the system was also strengthening the monitoring mechanism.

The authorities concerned had also been directed that no compromise should be made on the quality of material and work on development projects, he added.

He informed that the funds had been released for the development projects and the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources for the welfare of the citizens which was its priority. No compromise would be made on the quality of construction work and regular monitoring of all the projects was being ensured.

He said that the officers concerned had also been instructed to regularly visit the sites and also update the MPAs concerned as well as the DC office about the progress of the schemes.

The officers concerned were also ensuring round the clock monitoring of the development projects through the smartphone App and making sure that the data of their scheme was updated regularly, he added.

He said that different projects once completed would provide relief to the public.

