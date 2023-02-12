UrduPoint.com

Soliton Group Chairman Meets With President Of Pakistan To Discuss The Role Of Technology In Economic Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 12:13 AM

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of Technology in Economic Growth

Soliton Group's Chairman discusses the role of AI in Pakistan's economic growth with President Alvi. The meeting emphasized Soliton's commitment to contribute to the country's prosperity through its technology, welfare, and investment arms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Soliton Group of Companies, consisting of Soliton Technologies, Soliton Foundation (Welfare Organization), and Soliton Ventures (Capital Investment), is proud to announce the recent meeting between its Chairman, Dr. Mansoor Khan, and the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi. The meeting centered on the crucial role of technology, specifically AI, in uplifting Pakistan's economy and bringing it back from the current crisis.

As the Chairman of Soliton Group of Companies, Dr. Khan is committed to contributing to the growth of Pakistan's economy through the different arms of the group. During the meeting, he emphasized the potential of AI in driving export growth by helping international customers automate processes, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies.

During the meeting, Dr. Khan shared the company's initiatives in the field of AI and the work it has been doing since 2005 in exporting healthcare related IT services.

The Chairman also raised the issue of brain drain and the loss of talent to other countries.

The discussion also focused on the challenges facing the IT sector from a business management and continuity perspective and the necessary measures that need to be taken to ensure business continuity in the event of default or other adverse scenarios. This includes the need for alternative solutions in case of disruptions to internet connectivity.

Soliton Group is committed to working with the government of Pakistan to promote the adoption of technology and drive economic growth. The meeting with President Alvi is a testament to the company's commitment to finding solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet President Of Pakistan Technology Business Company Event From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

37 minutes ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

37 minutes ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

37 minutes ago
 PSL players visited SSU headquarters

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

37 minutes ago
 PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants t ..

PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qa ..

37 minutes ago
 Boy injured in east Jerusalem car attack dies: hos ..

Boy injured in east Jerusalem car attack dies: hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.