Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of Technology in Economic Growth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Soliton Group of Companies, consisting of Soliton Technologies, Soliton Foundation (Welfare Organization), and Soliton Ventures (Capital Investment), is proud to announce the recent meeting between its Chairman, Dr. Mansoor Khan, and the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi. The meeting centered on the crucial role of technology, specifically AI, in uplifting Pakistan's economy and bringing it back from the current crisis.

As the Chairman of Soliton Group of Companies, Dr. Khan is committed to contributing to the growth of Pakistan's economy through the different arms of the group. During the meeting, he emphasized the potential of AI in driving export growth by helping international customers automate processes, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies.

During the meeting, Dr. Khan shared the company's initiatives in the field of AI and the work it has been doing since 2005 in exporting healthcare related IT services.

The Chairman also raised the issue of brain drain and the loss of talent to other countries.

The discussion also focused on the challenges facing the IT sector from a business management and continuity perspective and the necessary measures that need to be taken to ensure business continuity in the event of default or other adverse scenarios. This includes the need for alternative solutions in case of disruptions to internet connectivity.

Soliton Group is committed to working with the government of Pakistan to promote the adoption of technology and drive economic growth. The meeting with President Alvi is a testament to the company's commitment to finding solutions to the challenges facing the country.