Solo Art Show Held To Mark Women’s Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a special solo art exhibition as part of International Women’s Day celebrations here on Monday.
The title was "Tapestry of love: Weaving Together Family, Art, and poetry,” which was organized at the Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad. The exhibition featured the artistic work of Dr. Tooba Najam, Head of the Department of Art and Design at GCWUF, showcasing the emotional depth, familial bonds, and struggles of women through diverse artistic expressions.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen attended the event as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the exhibition. She keenly observed the displayed artworks and highly appreciated Dr. Tooba Najam’s creative expression.
She congratulated the artist on successfully organizing her first solo exhibition and emphasized that art serves as a powerful medium to convey the unspoken stories, emotions, and social experiences of women.
She noted that such exhibitions provide young female artists with a valuable opportunity to showcase their creativity and highlight important societal themes.
Dr. Tooba Najam portrayed various dimensions of women's lives through installation art, collage, miniature, oil, and pastel paintings. While sharing her thoughts on the exhibition, she expressed that her artwork was an attempt to visually depict the everyday lives, emotions, challenges, and aspirations of women.
She hoped that the audience would connect with these narratives and gain a deeper understanding of women's experiences. She also acknowledged the support of the university administration and extended her gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for offering her a platform to present her creative work.
Dr. Sadaf Naqvi, Incharge of the Women Development & Mentoring Center, highlighted that the exhibition was the third major event organized as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.
She reiterated GCWUF’s commitment to encouraging women's artistic contributions and fostering their creative growth. She also said that the exhibition would remain open on Tuesday to allow more visitors to experience and appreciate this significant artistic display.
The exhibition saw the presence of Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, faculty coordinators, heads of departments, directors, faculty members, and a large number of students.
The attendees took a keen interest in the artworks, appreciating their thought-provoking themes and commending the creative representation of women’s roles in society.
The event reaffirmed GCWUF’s dedication to nurturing artistic talent, fostering intellectual discourse, and empowering women through creative expression.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline until March 256 minutes ago
-
Solo art show held to mark Women’s Day6 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhDs6 minutes ago
-
PPP' MPA submits resolution in KP assembly for reopening of Torkham border6 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on price control, clean Punjab initiative6 minutes ago
-
25 Years of NADRA: A Journey from National Identity System to Digital Revolution16 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on anti-social elements continues16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 61 emergencies in one week16 minutes ago
-
Electronic filing system introduced in govt offices16 minutes ago
-
Wheat covers 1.848m acres in Multan division: Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Building bonds: Iftar parties unite communities of all faiths26 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet meets Tuesday26 minutes ago