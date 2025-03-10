Solo art show held to mark Women’s Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a special solo art exhibition as part of International Women’s Day celebrations here on Monday.

The title was "Tapestry of love: Weaving Together Family, Art, and poetry,” which was organized at the Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad. The exhibition featured the artistic work of Dr. Tooba Najam, Head of the Department of Art and Design at GCWUF, showcasing the emotional depth, familial bonds, and struggles of women through diverse artistic expressions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen attended the event as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the exhibition. She keenly observed the displayed artworks and highly appreciated Dr. Tooba Najam’s creative expression.

She congratulated the artist on successfully organizing her first solo exhibition and emphasized that art serves as a powerful medium to convey the unspoken stories, emotions, and social experiences of women.

She noted that such exhibitions provide young female artists with a valuable opportunity to showcase their creativity and highlight important societal themes.

Dr. Tooba Najam portrayed various dimensions of women's lives through installation art, collage, miniature, oil, and pastel paintings. While sharing her thoughts on the exhibition, she expressed that her artwork was an attempt to visually depict the everyday lives, emotions, challenges, and aspirations of women.

She hoped that the audience would connect with these narratives and gain a deeper understanding of women's experiences. She also acknowledged the support of the university administration and extended her gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for offering her a platform to present her creative work.

Dr. Sadaf Naqvi, Incharge of the Women Development & Mentoring Center, highlighted that the exhibition was the third major event organized as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

She reiterated GCWUF’s commitment to encouraging women's artistic contributions and fostering their creative growth. She also said that the exhibition would remain open on Tuesday to allow more visitors to experience and appreciate this significant artistic display.

The exhibition saw the presence of Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, faculty coordinators, heads of departments, directors, faculty members, and a large number of students.

The attendees took a keen interest in the artworks, appreciating their thought-provoking themes and commending the creative representation of women’s roles in society.

The event reaffirmed GCWUF’s dedication to nurturing artistic talent, fostering intellectual discourse, and empowering women through creative expression.