Solo Exhibition And Poetry Book Launch "Mureed-o-Murshid" Unveiled At PNCA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the unveiling of the highly anticipated solo exhibition and Urdu/Punjabi poetry book launch by the distinguished artist, Muhammad Sajjad Akram, titled "Mureed o Murshid."
This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in Islamabad's vibrant art scene, showcasing Akram's multi-disciplinary mastery and his profound exploration of spirituality in modern art.
Hosted by the Visual Arts Division, the exhibition commenced on Monday, at the PNCA premises, drawing attention from art enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs, and esteemed guests alike.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Arjumand Faisel, Curator Gallery 6, whose remarks underscored the profound journey of spiritual connection depicted in Akram's works.
"Muhammad Sajjad Akram's art expresses a profound journey of spiritual connection between teacher and student, encapsulated in his exhibition 'Mureed o Murshid'," remarked Dr Arjumand Faisel during the inauguration.
"His ability to convey the beauty and depth of art through paintings, sculptures, and installations is truly inspiring", he said.
Akram, renowned for his expertise in sculpture, painting, and installation art, captivated the audience with his intricate designs, patterns, calligraphy, and relief work, all reflecting the noble relationship between mentor and disciple.
Drawing inspiration from his revered teacher, the late artist Irfan Hakim, Akram's works incorporate elements of geometry, black and white illusions, and geometric patterns, imbuing each piece with profound symbolism and meaning.
In addition to his visual artistry, Akram showcased his poetic talent with the launch of a mesmerizing collection of urdu and Punjabi poems, beautifully encapsulating the essence of poetic art and spirituality.
"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to 'Mureed o Murshid'," expressed Director General of PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali.
He continued,"Muhammad Sajjad Akram's work embodies the spirit of cultural exchange and artistic innovation, and we are grateful to all who joined us in celebrating his talent and vision."
The exhibition will be open for viewing daily from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, except on Saturdays when the gallery will be closed.
Art enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, and the public are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty and depth of "Mureed o Murshid" as they explore Akram's profound artistic journey and celebrate his remarkable contribution to the art world.
