Solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity" attracting people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A solo exhibition titled,"Beauty Alt Atrocity" is in full swing amid attracting large number of people at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) which was started on November 22 and will continue till November 30.

In her works Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz explores the innumerable sufferings and miseries which are caused in the process of creating something fantastical and worthy, the sacrifice every individual makes to achieve the desired on a very personal level as well as a societal level.

Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz is a Canadian-Pakistani artist born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1975. A graduate of the prestigious National College of Art, her work has been exhibited in six countries spanning three continents.

The displayed artworks have been privately built up and are so complex, diverse, and somehow both entirely contemporary and yet faithfully traditional, that it boggles the mind.

The exhibition was organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division, featuring more than 25 artworks, including abstract art as well as calligraphy.

In her displays, Ayisha has highlighted the bitter experiences of her life in captivating colors, which seem to be very beautiful, but in each piece of art, there was a full-blown story.

Ayisha has shown her mesmerizing paintings Nationally and Internationally on numerous platforms. She has presented her works as part of an EU art-exchange program with Canada. Her work was also shown in the 'Vialful' exhibit.

Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz was one of ten overseas Canadians selected by the Contemporary Art Galleries Association (Association des Galeries d'art Contemporain) to showcase their work during the Millennium Fair in Montreal. She was among a handful of artists from around the globe invited by the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs to exhibit their work.

