Solo Exhibition Of Paintings By Asim Amjad Opens At OAG

Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Solo show of paintings by known painter Asim Amjad witnessed a decent turn out of art connoisseurs at Ocean Art Gallery here on Sunday.

Asim Amjad, a professional artist is also the pioneer of art and drama therapy in the country.

Talking to his admirers, the artist said he believed that art is the energy of life and source of beauty.

"As a psychic energy, it creates self awareness and insight that enables an individual to enhance his or her abstract thinking," said Amjad who also has a Master's degree in Psychology.

This is besides completing his degree programs from Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad and Lahore Arts Council respectively.

The Lahore born artist, sharing his thoughts and reflections with regard to the current exhibition, said world is exposed to a mental phenomenon that people cannot make sense of wht may be behind the mask of life.

"Man has become a melancholic clown and his commitments with life have become erotic matter of fact," he observed.

In reply to a question, the painter said his landscapes were the personification of his innate hidden emotions that he wanted to capture himself.

"My exhausted soul still breathing in the realm of raped ethical values of my beloved society; searching the beauty of nature in the heart of compassion," commented the sensitive painter.

The exhibition opened here Saturday evening will continue in the metropolis for next few days.

Earlier, Khalil Ahmed, the owner and CEO of Ocean Art Galleries introducing Asim Amjad said he was committed to promote quality work and encourage artists of the country.

"Our priority is to facilitate artists in getting proper projection of their work and simultaneously enabling art lovers gain access to high-quality work in a congenial environment," said the proponent.

More Stories From Pakistan

