Solo show of calligraphy goes on display

A solo show of exquisite calligraphic art pieces was put on display on Saturday at Islamabad Art Gallery by Shehla Tiwana for art lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A solo show of exquisite calligraphic art pieces was put on display on Saturday at Islamabad Art Gallery by Shehla Tiwana for art lovers.

Based on the medium of oil on canvas, the art pieces carry Islamic Calligraphy in vibrant colours, bold hues and eye-catching patterns to create soul soothing impact on viewers "I feel that I was born with a passion for colours and an innate aesthetic sense. My late father was also an amazing sketch artist. Seeing him with a paper pencil was more than enough to make me discover my inborn passion at the age of five. Later I found my mentor, Sir Saeed Akhtar, he made me the painter I am today. He fine-tuned my artistic instincts and encouraged me to experiment with different subjects like nature, portraits, history, animals, and calligraphy. My work explores universal values of love, life, faith, prayer, beauty, and the divine that synthesizes feelings and pictograms through lettering," said Shehla about the work.

"I feel being an artist is not about just being a painter, my art is evident in whatever work I do. I learned photography from well-known American photographer Malcolm. Whichever field of work I did, be it photography, makeup or dress designing, my core aim was to deliver something artistic and stylish. I firmly believe that such a creative mind, a talent that can actually cover so many fields and it is purely a gift of God," she said.

Shehla has been doing different subjects mostly horses and flowers however now she is more focused on doing Islamic calligraphy, she believes Islamic calligraphy is not like ordinary writing meant for ordinary communication, it beautifies the creator's revelations with colours and writing. Her painting is in two steps, she first makes the background with oil and with colours and then comes the calligraphy, synchronizing the meaning with colours. "I wish beauty exists in my paintings which can make emotional and spiritual bonds between the viewers," she added.