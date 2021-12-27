Solution based research work stressed : Vice Chancellor

The agriculture sector is facing tremendous challenges including low productivity, climate changes, depleting water resources and marketing issue for which solution-based research work is inevitable to cope with the issues, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture sector is facing tremendous challenges including low productivity, climate changes, depleting water resources and marketing issue for which solution-based research work is inevitable to cope with the issues, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the Graduate Studies Research board (GSRB) meeting here on Monday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Directorate of Graduates Studies Director Dr Faisal Saeed Awan, Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill, Graduate Studies Assistant Director Dr Khalid Bashir and other notables were also present.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that sustainable agriculture would pave the way to address the issues and to alleviate poverty.He said that the training of the staff is being made as permanent features for efficiency. He directed the faculty members to initiate projects based upon the solutions to the issues. VC said that UAF was strengthening connections with agriculture experts and scientists across the globe for the betterment in the sector. He said that the agriculture share to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 19 percent and the majority of people were associated to agriculture sector directly or indirectly.