UrduPoint.com

Solution Based Research Work Stressed : Vice Chancellor

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:57 PM

Solution based research work stressed : Vice Chancellor

The agriculture sector is facing tremendous challenges including low productivity, climate changes, depleting water resources and marketing issue for which solution-based research work is inevitable to cope with the issues, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture sector is facing tremendous challenges including low productivity, climate changes, depleting water resources and marketing issue for which solution-based research work is inevitable to cope with the issues, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the Graduate Studies Research board (GSRB) meeting here on Monday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Directorate of Graduates Studies Director Dr Faisal Saeed Awan, Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill, Graduate Studies Assistant Director Dr Khalid Bashir and other notables were also present.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that sustainable agriculture would pave the way to address the issues and to alleviate poverty.He said that the training of the staff is being made as permanent features for efficiency. He directed the faculty members to initiate projects based upon the solutions to the issues. VC said that UAF was strengthening connections with agriculture experts and scientists across the globe for the betterment in the sector. He said that the agriculture share to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 19 percent and the majority of people were associated to agriculture sector directly or indirectly.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Share University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unique opportunity to build strong strategic relationship with U ..

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

43 minutes ago
 US stocks mostly higher but travel stocks tumble

US stocks mostly higher but travel stocks tumble

21 seconds ago
 Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, d ..

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

22 seconds ago
 Somalia PM accuses president of 'coup' attempt as ..

Somalia PM accuses president of 'coup' attempt as elections spat deepens

24 seconds ago
 CDWP okays two projects worth Rs. 191.722bn

CDWP okays two projects worth Rs. 191.722bn

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.