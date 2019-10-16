Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan on Wednesday said the only solution of all kinds of problems being faced by the human beings was to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan on Wednesday said the only solution of all kinds of problems being faced by the human beings was to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

"islam gives a message of peace and love to the mankind," he said while addressing a seminar on the occasion of the 976th Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush held here under the auspices of the Auqaf Department.

The minister said the promotion of teachings of Sufis (saints) was need of the hour for inter-faith harmony, and elimination of extremism and terrorism from the society.

The seminar was attended by Khateeb Data Darbar, Naat Khawan, scholars, intellectuals and columnists