Solution of Kashmir dispute is guarantor of national security: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said solution to Kashmir issue was not only Pakistan's national interest but also guarantor of national security.

Talking to a private news channel he said there had been complete lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir for 207 days and the life has been paralyzed, while the UN Secretary General had expressed concern over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and emphasized on resolution of the dispute according to the UN resolutions.

He said Kashmir issue had been internationalized, and India's state terrorism in the held territory is being highlighted by the international media despite restrictions.

Indian forces have been carrying out tyrannies against armless people of Kashmir for 73 years. Adding, India's illegal and immoral steps of 5 August 2019 in Indian occupied Kashmir have added miseries of the Kashmiri people, Sayed Fakhar Imam added.

He further said Modi was unleashing the state sponsored terrorism on innocent Kashmiris and killing them for no reason, while no one in the world is unaware any more, about the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and also against the minorities living in other parts of India, he added.