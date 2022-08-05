UrduPoint.com

Solution Of Kashmir To Aspirations Of Kashmiris Inevitable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Solution of Kashmir to aspirations of Kashmiris inevitable

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The leaders of different political parties of Balochistan, lawyers, representatives, businessmen and tribal elders on Friday said that the solution of Kashmir issue according to the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris is inevitable.

Talking to APP, Vice President PPP Balochistan Nasrullah Ronjho, PML-N Provincial Vice President Nouman Khan Nasar, JUI Provincial Majlis Shura Member, former MPA Mufti Gulab Kakar, former Additional Advocate General Aminuddin Bazai advocate, PTI leader Idris Taj, trade leader Ajab Khan Nasar, tribal leader Mir Alam Zaib Mari and MQM Balochistan President Malik Imran Kakar in strong terms condemned the Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

About India's failure in IIOJK, they said "India has not been able to weaken the determination of the people of Occupied Kashmir despite continuing cruelty on the freedom-loving people of Occupied Kashmir.

"On August 5, 2019, India scrapped the special status of Occupied Kashmir in violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and prevailing international laws," they said and paid homage to the Kashmiri leadership who dedicated their lives to the spirit of independence and the people to recognize the slavery of India.

The day is not far when Kashmiri people will get freedom from the Modi government and live independently.

While paying tribute to the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference and other Kashmiri organizations for their patient struggle for Kashmir's right to self-determination, they said that human rights organizations and the international community should play their part in resolving the Kashmir issue.

