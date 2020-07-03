Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash Friday visited Behzadi Chakar Kot and Urban One Kohat and was warmly received soon after his arrival

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash Friday visited Behzadi Chakar Kot and Urban One Kohat and was warmly received soon after his arrival.

Addressing the Kuli Kachery (open forum) , the Adviser for Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash said that the people of Chakar Kot have always supported him in every election for which he was grateful and ready to fulfill their trust and soon their all problems would be solved.

He said, all-out effort was being made in utilizing all resources to provide relief to the people of the area. The IT advisor listened the problems of the people directly and issued orders for their solution on the spot. Ziaullah Khan Bangash paid a visit to the Chakar Kot area and mingled with the people.

On the occasion, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib, XEN Lal Ghaffar, WSSC Operations Manager Naeem, WSSC Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Sohail and the people of the area were largely present.