LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said solution of problems being faced by common man was the top priority of the government

Speaking at an open-court held at his office here on Wednesday, he said Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among the needy people to provide them free healthcare facilities.

He said the government was following a policy of strengthening institutions to serve the masses in a better way.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of people and issued directions for their redressal.