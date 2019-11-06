UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solution Of People's Problems Top Priority: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:38 PM

Solution of people's problems top priority: Minister

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said solution of problems being faced by common man was the top priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said solution of problems being faced by common man was the top priority of the government.

Speaking at an open-court held at his office here on Wednesday, he said Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among the needy people to provide them free healthcare facilities.

He said the government was following a policy of strengthening institutions to serve the masses in a better way.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of people and issued directions for their redressal.

Related Topics

Punjab Population Welfare Man Government Top

Recent Stories

ADNOC hosts 12 business partnership Majlises

41 minutes ago

DFM posts net profit of AED 95.5 million in first ..

41 minutes ago

Germany Not Ready to Participate in Syrian Restora ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan visits Women University

3 minutes ago

KSA assistant defence minister calls on COAS

3 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation v ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.