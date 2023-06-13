Solution of public problems: Integrated strategy devised: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated to solve problems being faced by the people at grassroots level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated to solve problems being faced by the people at grassroots level.

While talking to public delegations that called on him in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday, the PM said that all possible measures would be taken to serve the people and provide them with the basic amenities of life.

Terming the establishment of a welfare state as his government's top priority, he said that the coalition government's sole aim was to improve the lives of people and alleviate their sufferings, said a press release.

"All measures will be taken to keep the hospitals and schools fully functional throughout Azad Kashmir", he said, adding that improvement in both sectors would be highly instrumental in providing relief to the common people.

He said that the bureaucracy has been instructed to ensure full attendance of the staff in the offices.

Terming the welfare of people as the first and foremost priority, he said that the official protocol has been reduced to bridge the gap between the people and the Prime Minister.

He said that the ministers would also maintain low protocol whereas government officials have also been asked to adopt simplicity.