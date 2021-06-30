Solution to Afghan conflict rests with Afghans only: FM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said only the people of Afghanistan could resolve the conflict of their country, however, Pakistan would continue to play a conciliatory role.

"We can only facilitate the peace process and reconciliation among the Afghan stakeholders," the foreign minister said in a statement on the situation of Afghanistan and the region.

The foreign minister said other countries, may it the United States, China or Russia, could only extend support to the peace process, however, the solution to the problem rested with the Afghans themselves.

He referred to the statement of US President Joe Biden who had also emphasized that only Afghans could better resolve the problem faced by their nation.

In challenging times, he said, Pakistan would take every step for its own security.

Earlier, the foreign minister had confirmed that the government had invited the representatives from all parliamentary parties to attend a conference on national security on July 1, which will mainly focus on the situation in the region, particularly Afghanistan.

On situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Qureshi said the illegal acts of India had resulted in rise of unemployment.

He stressed that Pakistan's stance on Kashmir was loud and clear that the dispute must be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He pointed out that the All-party Convention called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed the wide gulf between the minds and hearts of the government and the Kashmiris.

Qureshi termed the convention as a failed attempt to fan nationalism in a bid to gain votes for the upcoming election.

On Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said India was trying to misuse the platform for political gains.

He said Pakistan was put into FATF gray list because of the money-laundering done by the corrupt elements during the tenure of previous governments.