Solution to all problems lies in provincial autonomy: QWP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that solution to all problems of the province lied in provincial autonomy and called for implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment in letter and spirit.

He expressed these views while addressing a joining ceremony at Mirza Dher, district Charsadda on Monday. On this occasion, the office bearers and workers of of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) including Haider Ali, Faqir Mama, Baharullah, Muslim-ur-Rehman, Naseer, Gul Faraz, Yasir, Daud, Suleman, Ijaz, Yasin, Yousaf Gul, Jan Sher, Shakeel, Nihar, Shahid Khan and Shehzad announced joining QWP along with their families and associates.

Criticizing the former PTI government, he said that due to incompetence of the chairman PTI Imran Khan, other countries of the region like Bangladesh also left our country far behind in economic development.

He said that due to the policies of the former PTI led government, the country is in the grip of price-hike and unemployment and people are facing difficulties in earning two meals for their families.

He urged the government to take steps for arresting price-hikes and abolition of hoarding and profiteering to provide relief to the people.