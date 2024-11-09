Open Menu

Solution To Challenges Faced By Muslim Ummah Lies In Iqbal's Thoughts:Rubina Khalid

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday said that the solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in Allama Iqbal's thoughts.

In her special message on Iqbal Day, the chairperson BISP said that the youth should take the country to new heights of progress with a constructive mindset.

Rubina Khalid paid tribute to the poet of East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 147th birth anniversary.

She stated, "Through his inspiring poetry, Allama Iqbal awakened the Muslim Ummah from a deep slumber”.

"Iqbal's dream was of a Pakistan that would be a cradle of peace, political tolerance, and brotherhood," she added.

"Allama Iqbal played a vital role in introducing the Muslim youth to the sacrifices, greatness, and legacy of their ancestors," Senator Rubina Khalid noted.

"The dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam was nothing less than a blessing," she remarked.

She highlighted that Iqbal urged the youth to learn from the glorious past of Muslims and to achieve new milestones in knowledge and research.

"Allama Iqbal always emphasized unity among Muslims," she stated.

"There was no place for prejudice or extremism in Allama Iqbal's poetry and thoughts," she noted.

"On this day, let us pledge to work tirelessly towards achieving Iqbal's vision for Pakistan," Senator Rubina Khalid said.

