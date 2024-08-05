Open Menu

Solution To Drainage Problem Top Priority: Deputy Commissioner

Published August 05, 2024

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram emphasized the urgent need to address drainage problems on roads during a meeting with administrative officers, relevant department officials, and municipal authorities

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the drainage system, aiming to alleviate public hardships during the rainy season.

The meeting reviewed ongoing projects and discussed future plans to improve the city's infrastructure.

He directed all departments to ensure mutual cooperation and effective communication to resolve drainage issues promptly.

He reiterated the government's commitment to public welfare, stating that improving the drainage system is a key part of these efforts.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the public to keep the city clean and refrain from throwing garbage and plastic bags into drains.

He called for community support in enhancing the drainage system and emphasized the collective responsibility to develop Peshawar and address public concerns.

