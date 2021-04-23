UrduPoint.com
Solution To National Problems Lies In Unity: Chief Minister

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:24 PM

Solution to national problems lies in unity: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the solution to national problems lies in unity as the country demands brotherhood, tolerance and inter-provincial harmony from all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the solution to national problems lies in unity as the country demands brotherhood, tolerance and inter-provincial harmony from all.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah who called on him and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM said that everyone will have to play its role to strengthen the country, he continued. Meanwhile, the CM added that 3rd corona wave was serious and the health system was also burdened.

It was necessary to wear a facemask while observing other precautions, he stressed.

It was the time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity and the opposition should realize that it was not a time of politics. Regrettably, the opposition did not avoid negative politics, even during the corona pandemic, and as a result, the opposition has been alienated.

On the other side, the government was effectively tackling the corona challenge under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, concluded the CM.

