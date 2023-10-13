Open Menu

Solution To Ummah Problems Lies In Following Holy Prophet's Teachings: Khabir Azad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Solution to Ummah problems lies in following Holy Prophet's teachings: Khabir Azad

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid and Chairman Roet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has said that solution to all issues and challenges facing Ummah lies in commandments of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Khateeb Badshahi Masjid and Chairman Roet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has said that solution to all issues and challenges facing Ummah lies in commandments of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Presiding over the Seerat-e-Rehmatul-al-Alemin (PBUH) Conference, organised by the Majlis Ulama-e-Pakistan, at Badshahi Masjid here on Friday, he said that Muslims could be successful here and hereafter only by following the teachings of Islam.

He said that Seerat-e-Rasool is a beacon of light for the Ummah as Hazrat Muhammad (PBHU) came on earth as a leader and blessing for the entire universe. He said that Pakistan is a country of lovers of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Khabir said that Muslims can only be successful by following the Uswa-e-Husna (Life of Hazrat Muhammad PBUH) as it teaches us humanity.

Condemning Israel for its atrocities in Gaza and with Palestinian people, he said that every Muslim in the world is standing with Palestine against terrorism of Israel. He asked the international community to play its role to stop attacks on Palestine and demanded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Organisation (UNO) play their role for freedom of Palestine from Israel.

He said the conference expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Allama Rashid Turabi, Mufti Mubashar Ahmad, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Rashid Mosque Muslim Mufti All From Love OIC

Recent Stories

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration ..

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration via technological application ..

8 minutes ago
 Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Bo ..

Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner touches ..

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders action against burning of padd ..

Commissioner orders action against burning of paddy crop residue

4 minutes ago
 'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team ..

'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team for quarter-final

4 minutes ago
 Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore ..

Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore building

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad admin to crackdown on school transport f ..

Islamabad admin to crackdown on school transport fitness

4 minutes ago
Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice wee ..

Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery

5 minutes ago
 World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Globa ..

Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Global 2023

23 minutes ago
 'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI ..

'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket

17 minutes ago
 ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exc ..

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exchanging experiences, promoting ..

23 minutes ago
 The major players in gaming industry

The major players in gaming industry

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan