(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Khateeb Badshahi Masjid and Chairman Roet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has said that solution to all issues and challenges facing Ummah lies in commandments of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Presiding over the Seerat-e-Rehmatul-al-Alemin (PBUH) Conference, organised by the Majlis Ulama-e-Pakistan, at Badshahi Masjid here on Friday, he said that Muslims could be successful here and hereafter only by following the teachings of Islam.

He said that Seerat-e-Rasool is a beacon of light for the Ummah as Hazrat Muhammad (PBHU) came on earth as a leader and blessing for the entire universe. He said that Pakistan is a country of lovers of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Khabir said that Muslims can only be successful by following the Uswa-e-Husna (Life of Hazrat Muhammad PBUH) as it teaches us humanity.

Condemning Israel for its atrocities in Gaza and with Palestinian people, he said that every Muslim in the world is standing with Palestine against terrorism of Israel. He asked the international community to play its role to stop attacks on Palestine and demanded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Organisation (UNO) play their role for freedom of Palestine from Israel.

He said the conference expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Allama Rashid Turabi, Mufti Mubashar Ahmad, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi and others also spoke.