(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that solutions to all the problems in the country were in the hands of the elite and the common man who, if sincerely took responsibility of the country's fate could help taking the country to new heights of development and prosperity in no time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that solutions to all the problems in the country were in the hands of the elite and the common man who, if sincerely took responsibility of the country's fate could help taking the country to new heights of development and prosperity in no time.

"It is a matter of months to resolve all the problems of the country provided that elite and the common people demonstrate the will to do by taking the responsibility," he said in an interview with a private news channel.

He said there were small issues such as streamlining the bureaucracy, halting smuggling, taxing rich people, increasing exports, handling out of school children issue, women empowerment etc, which were haunting the country for decades.

However, he expressed his disappointment that there was lack of will by the elite and the political leadership of the country to resolve these issues due to their vested interests.

The president said the solution to these problems was in the hands of people in the sense that they had the right to chose a true leadership. "Bring up a good political leadership and take the responsibility of the country's fate," he advised the people.

President Alvi also asked all the political parties including PTI to sit together by setting apart all their differences in larger interest of the country and find out solutions to the problems of the country.

Asked if elections would be held on the given date, the president said as the Supreme Court got united on the holding

elections of February 8, he was also quite confident that the polls would be held on the given date.

He said he communicated with the prime minister that it was desire of every Pakistani that the elections should be held in free fair and transparent manner. Besides he said all the political parties and leaders should be given the opportunity to context the election so that the election results should be acceptable to the nation.

He appreciated the Chief Justice and the Supreme court for taking strong step on matter of holding elections.

He also appreciated the caretaker prime minister's statement of holding free and fair elections saying that he fully supported his statement.

President Alvi said despite assurance from Afghanistan governments, terrorism from across the border could not stop. "I reiterate that it is very important that peace should prevail in the country, and Afghanistan and particularly international player India are fully engaged in terrorism activities in Pakistan for which many proves have also been shown," he said.

He said our Army had been bravely facing all these threats and would do it in future as well.

He said the discussion of providing level playing field to all political parties in the upcoming general election was appreciable as it was a sort of realization from the past mistakes.

He also rejected the rumors about his possible meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.