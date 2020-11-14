FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said that regional development and speedy resolution of people's problems is top priority of the provincial government.

He was addressing a function at Chak No 563-Sharqi Bachiana on Saturday. Area notables including Haji Amanatullah, Chaudhry Imran Yousuf, Taimoor Khan, Rana Bilal Mustafa, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, Dr Majeed Sabir, others were also present.

The minister said that all necessary steps were being taken so that basic facilities could be provided to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that the Punjab government was fulfilling its promises made with the people.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds were being utilised in a fair and transparent manner to upgrade the backward areas.

He said that sewerage, water supply and other projects were being completed expeditiously and people would soon harvest their fruits.

The minister also asked the party workers to contact the people of the constituency so that their problems could be resolved on priority basis.