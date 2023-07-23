Solving problems of business community top priority, says DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Umar Jahangir, said on Sunday that solving the problems of the business community was top priority of the incumbent government so that they could play their effective role in the stability of the country's economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the maiden meeting of district coordination committee at Multan chamber of commerce and industry.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, President of Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Sheikh Faisal Saeed, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Usman and others were present.

He further said that a monthly meeting with business community was scheduled under the directions of government and added that it could be held two or three times in a moth for quick solution of the problems.

DC said that the purpose of the establishment of the committee was to make it possible to solve the problems faced by the businessmen related to the provincial departments and get feedback from the relevant departments.

DC also announced establishment of sub-committee on Green Multan with the consultation of MCCI which will select an area of the city and work to make it green.

Replying a question, Umar said that the Vehari road has been divided into three sections for construction of road and work on first section would be completed within two or three months.

He said that the tenders for waterworks road has been done while the work on Nawabpur road will also be started soon.

DC said that encroachments couldn't be developed in front of the shop without the permission of the shopkeeper and added that the anti-encroachment operation will be taken against the shopkeeper first who has established encroachment in front of his shop. A vigorous operation against encroachments will be launched after Muharram.

On the recommendation of Sheikh Faisal Saeed, president of the Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, DC issued orders to the MDA and Metropolitan Corporation officials including the PHA officers, to immediately upgrade the websites of their respective departments and not only indicate their areas, but also indicate the various taxes, duties and rates.

Earlier, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal identified the issues and said that representation of chamber should be included in Multan master plan.

Chamber of Commerce gave a proposal to PHA to work on a project called "Green Multan" which aims to plant trees all over Multan, especially in the city and major roads, to make the environment cool and pleasant and to reduce pollution.

Chamber was ready to provide all possible support for the "Green Multan" project. It was very important to establish a center of excellence in Multan like Murree style and it should be built in Ghanta Ghar building.

The other issues related to industrial estate were also discussed.