Solving Problems Of Municipal Employees A Priority; Acting Mayor

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Solving problems of municipal employees a priority; Acting Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Central President of United Municipal Workers Malik Naveed Awan along with a delegation called on Acting Mayor Peshawar Akhunzada Zahidullah Shah and congratulated him on being appointed as Acting Mayor. He expressed good wishes by presenting bouquets of flowers.

On this occasion, Malik Naveed informed the Acting Mayor Peshawar about the problems faced by the employees, upon which Mayor Peshawar Akhunzada Zahidullah Shah assured that they would go with the workers as he was among them. Akhundada Zahidullah Shah said that solving the problems of local government employees was a priority because the employees stand by our side in the construction and development of Peshawar.

