MUZAFFARBAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said his government is determined to use all available resources to solve the problems of the population of the remote and far-flung areas of the state.

While addressing various reception ceremonies hosted by the party workers on his way from Muzaffarabad to Upper Pithiali on Friday, the PM said providing basic amenities of life to people in far-off villages was his government's top-most priority.

He said the government would leave no stone unturned in building roads and other basic infrastructure to put the region on the path to development.

The PM was accompanied by his cabinet members, including Ch. Rasheed, Deewan Ali Khan Chughtai, former minister Chaudhry Shahzad and several other leaders of the party.

Tanveer Ilyas's visit to Upper Malassi and Pithiali, the most remote villages of AJK falling in Hattian Dupata Constituency, was the first by any AJK prime minister, a government spokesperson said while unveiling the details of his visit.

On the occasion, the AJK PM reviewed the ongoing development projects on the way right from Malassi till Pithiali and issued orders on the spot to solve the problems of the people. Besides upgradation of Pithiali-Panjkot Road, and Peer Chinasi-Pithiali Road Survey, it was decided to include Hattian Dupatta constituency, tourist destination of Pithiali, Panjkot and Upper Malassi in the tourism corridor.

Moreover, he announced a number of development schemes to improve life of people in these areas, including the establishing a hospital and a high school at Sunikot, upgrading Pithiali middle School and Vocational Centre, setting up a veterinary hospital, water and electricity supply scheme, and revival of rest house at Duao Khan.

He also directed the local administration and other relevant authorities and institutions to dedicate themselves to the service of the public. The AJK PM on the occasion mingled with the masses and listened to their issues. He also planted a sapling at Pithiali.