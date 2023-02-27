UrduPoint.com

Solving The Issues Of Remote Areas Is The Top Priority Of District Admin: Khalid Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday said that solving the problems of the people of rural areas on their doorsteps is the first priority of the district administration. He expressed these views while responding to the public issues in the Khuli Katchehry held in Dahmtor

He future said that it will be ensured that Khuli Katchehries are held to solve the problems of the people of remote areas. On this occasion, a large number of people in the area participated and presented their problems, for which the DC issued instructions to the relevant departments on the spot.

Khalid Iqbal said that apart from the city, solving the problems of the people of the rural areas at their doorsteps is the first priority of the district administration and all possible steps are being taken by the district administration in this regard.

He said that following the instructions of the government, the district administration is making sure to hold Khuli Katchehries in the city as well as in the rural areas so that the problems of the people in the remote areas are resolved on a priority basis.

