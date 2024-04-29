Solving The Unsolvable: Extraordinary Investigative Breakthroughs Of SP Beenish
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:25 PM
Beenish Fatima, a young female officer of Punjab police, known for her excellent investigations throughout her postings, is keeping up with the hallmark of her profession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Beenish Fatima, a young female officer of Punjab police, known for her excellent investigations throughout her postings, is keeping up with the hallmark of her profession.
Superintendent Police (SP) Beenish has been able to trace blind sodomy murder cases of children, blind murder cases of police martyrs and the cases involving heinous crimes.
In Rawalpindi, she has been making waves recently for tracing two phenomenal cases- the first involved tracing a hardened criminal of Kallar Syedan named Wahid Yasin alias Wahidi, who was at large since 2018 in murder and attempt to murder cases.
The criminal has been running armed gangs in the suburbs of Rawalpindi.
SP Beenish dismantled the support base of criminal and arrested his cronies later, exposing Wahidi to police.
The most recent has been bringing the gang of series of kidnappings for ransom in Rawalpindi down to their knees.
The kidnappers named Salman and Piouddin, wanted in more than 10 heinous cases all across Pakistan, had their criminal tracks and footprints across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
SP Beenish traced both of them with exceptional brilliance by using most modern techniques.
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 2910 minutes ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor10 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202413 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 113 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers13 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities11 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers12 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents12 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate19 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard16 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday16 minutes ago