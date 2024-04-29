Solving the unsolvable: Extraordinary investigative breakthroughs of SP Beenish

Beenish Fatima, a young female officer of Punjab police, known for her excellent investigations throughout her postings, is keeping up with the hallmark of her profession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Beenish Fatima, a young female officer of Punjab police, known for her excellent investigations throughout her postings, is keeping up with the hallmark of her profession.

Superintendent Police (SP) Beenish has been able to trace blind sodomy murder cases of children, blind murder cases of police martyrs and the cases involving heinous crimes.

In Rawalpindi, she has been making waves recently for tracing two phenomenal cases- the first involved tracing a hardened criminal of Kallar Syedan named Wahid Yasin alias Wahidi, who was at large since 2018 in murder and attempt to murder cases.

The criminal has been running armed gangs in the suburbs of Rawalpindi.

SP Beenish dismantled the support base of criminal and arrested his cronies later, exposing Wahidi to police.

The most recent has been bringing the gang of series of kidnappings for ransom in Rawalpindi down to their knees.

The kidnappers named Salman and Piouddin, wanted in more than 10 heinous cases all across Pakistan, had their criminal tracks and footprints across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SP Beenish traced both of them with exceptional brilliance by using most modern techniques.