Solving their problems and facilitating its people is the prime responsibility of the state: Pakistani Delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :A Pakistani delegation led by Rizwan Ahmed, Federal Secretary Ministry for Maritime Affairs had a meeting with the Heads of Lloyds Market Association Neil Roberts and Andrew Moulton at Lloyds Association Head Quarters in London.

The delegation apprised the Lloyds Association regarding the problems faced by Pakistani businesses due to high insurance premiums incurred on account of inclusion of Pakistan in the High risk category by the Joint War Committee (JWC) of the Lloyds association, a press release received here on Wednesday said.

The Association was informed that the decision of JWC is based on outdated data. As per the situation on the ground and the current data of relevant risk parameters Pakistan is fully eligible to be excluded from the high risk category.

Mr Neil Roberts and Mr Andrew Moulton appreciated the concern of Pakistani delegation and informed that they will ensure the establishment of contact between Hermenius which collects data for JWC and the Pakistan side and also take up the issue at the quarterly meeting of JWC.