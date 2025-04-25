- Home
- Pakistan
- Somali delegation concludes study visit to BISP, lauds Pakistan’s social protection model
Somali Delegation Concludes Study Visit To BISP, Lauds Pakistan’s Social Protection Model
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A high-level Somali delegation concluded its five-day study tour to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with a wrap-up session held at the BISP Headquarters today.
The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor.
The 17-member delegation was comprehensively briefed on BISP’s flagship initiatives, including Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT), Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT), the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), objective targeting mechanisms, and its robust digital payment infrastructure.
During the visit, the delegation undertook a field trip to the Dynamic Registry Center in Murree to observe the real-time beneficiary registration process.
They also visited a BISP Nashonuma Center, where they witnessed how pregnant and lactating women, along with their children, benefit from health check-ups, awareness sessions, and the provision of nutritious food.
Speaking at the concluding session, Dr. Tahir Noor underscored BISP’s commitment to data-driven targeting, integrated digital platforms, and wide national outreach-factors that have positioned the programme as a globally recognized model for social protection.
Representing the Somali delegation, Fardosa Ahmed Abdullahi, Project Coordinator, expressed deep appreciation for BISP’s innovative and inclusive approach.
She particularly praised the NSER Dynamic Registry and stated that the visit offered significant insights Somalia intends to incorporate into its own social protection systems.
The delegation extended heartfelt thanks to BISP for its warm hospitality and effective facilitation throughout the visit.
Recent Stories
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day capacity building training judges/qazis begins at KPJA4 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan envoy meets Hanif Abbasi4 minutes ago
-
Experts call for enhancing B2B collaboration between Pakistan & China under CPEC 2.04 minutes ago
-
Somali delegation concludes study visit to BISP, lauds Pakistan’s social protection model4 minutes ago
-
Role of media, security situation of KP discussed in seminar at Miranshah4 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns blast in Quetta, pays tribute to martyred FC personnel14 minutes ago
-
Consumer Protection Council meeting held25 minutes ago
-
CM visits Warraich family residence, offers condolences35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves revised estimates for 14 infrastructure projects45 minutes ago
-
Students educated on heatstroke, preventive measures54 minutes ago
-
Govt business-friendly policies praised for revitalising national economy55 minutes ago
-
Govt’s initiatives lauded for women empowerment1 hour ago