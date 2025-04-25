Open Menu

Somali Delegation Concludes Study Visit To BISP, Lauds Pakistan’s Social Protection Model

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A high-level Somali delegation concluded its five-day study tour to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with a wrap-up session held at the BISP Headquarters today.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor.

The 17-member delegation was comprehensively briefed on BISP’s flagship initiatives, including Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT), Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT), the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), objective targeting mechanisms, and its robust digital payment infrastructure.

During the visit, the delegation undertook a field trip to the Dynamic Registry Center in Murree to observe the real-time beneficiary registration process.

They also visited a BISP Nashonuma Center, where they witnessed how pregnant and lactating women, along with their children, benefit from health check-ups, awareness sessions, and the provision of nutritious food.

Speaking at the concluding session, Dr. Tahir Noor underscored BISP’s commitment to data-driven targeting, integrated digital platforms, and wide national outreach-factors that have positioned the programme as a globally recognized model for social protection.

Representing the Somali delegation, Fardosa Ahmed Abdullahi, Project Coordinator, expressed deep appreciation for BISP’s innovative and inclusive approach.

She particularly praised the NSER Dynamic Registry and stated that the visit offered significant insights Somalia intends to incorporate into its own social protection systems.

The delegation extended heartfelt thanks to BISP for its warm hospitality and effective facilitation throughout the visit.

