Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation from the Federal Republic of Somalia visited National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters as part of an official study tour aimed at exploring social protection initiatives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A delegation from the Federal Republic of Somalia visited National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters as part of an official study tour aimed at exploring social protection initiatives in Pakistan.

The delegation was led by Ms. Firdosa Ahmed Abdullahi, Program Director at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Somalia.

During the visit, NADRA officials briefed the delegation on the organization’s extensive contributions to national social protection initiatives.

The briefing covered key programs such as dynamic National Socioeconomic Registry (NSER) for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and various social protection schemes including Watan Card and COVID Emergency Cash Program.

Delegates were also briefed about NADRA’s role in health initiatives such as National Immunization Management System (NIMS) which includes the issuance of COVID-19, Polio and Yellow Fever vaccination certificates.

The presentation highlighted how NADRA’s robust digital infrastructure and citizen identity database have enabled transparent, efficient and targeted service delivery across Pakistan.

In line with the directives of the Government of Pakistan, NADRA is actively assisting the operationalization of Somalia’s national identification system. On behalf of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the head of the Somali delegation expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its continued cooperation and support.

The Somali delegation includes senior officials from various government departments. Naseer Khan, Social Protection Specialist from World Bank also accompanied the delegation during their visit to NADRA Headquarters.