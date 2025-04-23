Open Menu

Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters To Study Social Protection Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs

A delegation from the Federal Republic of Somalia visited National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters as part of an official study tour aimed at exploring social protection initiatives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A delegation from the Federal Republic of Somalia visited National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters as part of an official study tour aimed at exploring social protection initiatives in Pakistan.

The delegation was led by Ms. Firdosa Ahmed Abdullahi, Program Director at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Somalia.

During the visit, NADRA officials briefed the delegation on the organization’s extensive contributions to national social protection initiatives.

The briefing covered key programs such as dynamic National Socioeconomic Registry (NSER) for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and various social protection schemes including Watan Card and COVID Emergency Cash Program.

Delegates were also briefed about NADRA’s role in health initiatives such as National Immunization Management System (NIMS) which includes the issuance of COVID-19, Polio and Yellow Fever vaccination certificates.

The presentation highlighted how NADRA’s robust digital infrastructure and citizen identity database have enabled transparent, efficient and targeted service delivery across Pakistan.

In line with the directives of the Government of Pakistan, NADRA is actively assisting the operationalization of Somalia’s national identification system. On behalf of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the head of the Somali delegation expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its continued cooperation and support.

The Somali delegation includes senior officials from various government departments. Naseer Khan, Social Protection Specialist from World Bank also accompanied the delegation during their visit to NADRA Headquarters.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Isl ..

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

6 minutes ago
 China introduces 10G broadband internet service

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

14 minutes ago
 Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to gr ..

Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB

4 minutes ago
 ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders ..

ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

6 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

23 minutes ago
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false fla ..

Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army

6 minutes ago
 Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 year ..

Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer

6 minutes ago
 Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement e ..

Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports

10 minutes ago
 Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

10 minutes ago
 10 land grabbers held in grand operation against l ..

10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia

6 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other c ..

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan