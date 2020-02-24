Somali envoy calls on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Somalia Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi Monday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during her visit to Naval Headquarters here.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of bilateral naval collaboration and mutual interest, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Naval Chief highlighted the Pakistan Navy's efforts for ensuring regional maritime security particularly steps taken to curb piracy or pirate attacks in the Arabian Sea.

The Somali ambassador lauded the Pakistan Navy's role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.