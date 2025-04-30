Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties

Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan His Excellency Sheikh Noor Mohammed Hassan has visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of education

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan His Excellency Sheikh Noor Mohammed Hassan has visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

During a meeting, he highlighted long-standing and deep trade relations between Pakistan and Somalia and said that both countries, as brotherly Islamic nations, are striving to enhance their educational collaboration.

He mentioned that over 700 Somali students are currently studying in various universities across Pakistan.

The ambassador also invited the university’s faculty members particularly those from the Information Technology department to visit Somali universities to provide Somali students with learning opportunities.

Vice Chairman board of Governors TUF Dr. Muhammad Hamza Amin announced scholarships for 100 talented Somali students and said that under this initiative, the university would provide free education and hostel facilities for the students in different programs such as Information Technology, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Management Studies, and Social Sciences.

The Somali Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the university management for this gesture.

Head of International Programs TUF Mr. Hanan Iftikhar presented detailed information to the Somali delegation about various initiatives of Madinah Foundation including The University of Faisalabad, University Medical & Dental College, Madinah Teaching Hospital and other welfare projects.

Rector TUF Prof Dr Aman Ullah Malik said that the students from Palestine and Iraq are receiving free education through Madinah Foundation’s scholarship program. Similarly, the university will provide free education to Somali students as well, he added.

Deans of various faculties including Prof. Dr. Majid Hussain, Prof. Dr. Matloob Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Prof. Dr. Tahira Iqbal and Prof. Dr. Saba Tariq shared detailed information with the delegation about undergraduate and postgraduate programs available at the university.

Ambassador Sheikh Noor Mohammed Hassan also visited the various departments, laboratories and libraries of the university.

He further toured Madinah Teaching Hospital where MS Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Dilshad briefed him.

The envoy appreciated modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and expressed a keen interest in arranging internships and training for Somali students at the hospital.

Later, Dr. Muhammad Hamza Amin presented honorary shield to the ambassador while the Somali ambassador also planted a sapling in the university lawn.