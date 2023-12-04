Open Menu

Somalian Ambassador Calls IIUI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim along with the Rector of Somalia National University, Prof. Dr. Hassan Osman Gaal and the Rector of Somalia’s Benadir University Prof. Dr. Mohamed Mohamud Hassan called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at his office.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests including promotions of education and enhancement of educational ties between higher education institutions of both countries were discussed, said a press release issued on Monday.

It was agreed that cooperation from IIUI in various faculties can pave the way for further improvement in Somalian Higher educational Institutions.

On this occasion, they agreed to strengthen bilateral educational ties between IIUI and Somalian universities.

During the meeting mentioning, President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the Somali Ambassador appreciated the auspicious services and significant role of Prof.

Dr. Hatahl Homoud Alotaibi and the University’s vision of quality education, students centric approach and progress in research.

The Somali Ambassador said IIUI is a source of attraction for a large number of students in Somalia. He thanked the IIUI President for taking good care of the Somali students studying at the University.

The IIUI President apprised the Ambassador of the University's history, future plans, vision and recent activities and achievements.

He said IIUI is eager to welcome and facilitate more Somali students at IIUI. He opined that IIUI has a diversified cultural environment where a large number of countries are represented by foreign students.

He shared that in the previous three years, as a result of the reforms under varsity’s new strategic plan, the university has gained dynamic place in rankings across the world as well as its achievements have doubled.

He assured that IIUI would be available to discuss exchange of professionals with Somali universities and it would also help them to hunt best Somali Alumni of IIUI.

More Stories From Pakistan