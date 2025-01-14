Open Menu

Somalian Federal Education Minister, Ambassador Visit IIUI

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 07:05 PM

Somalian Federal Education Minister, Ambassador visit IIUI

His Excellency, Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education of Somalia, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, an alumnus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), alongwith Somali Ambassador H.E. Sheikh Noor Mohamed Hassan visited the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) His Excellency, Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education of Somalia, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, an alumnus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), alongwith Somali Ambassador H.E. Sheikh Noor Mohamed Hassan visited the university.

Minister Abdulkadir toured the Faculty of Shariah and Law, where he once studied.

He met with the faculty there and shared his old memories. In the management block auditorium, he met with Somali students to encourage them in their academic pursuits.

Meanwhile, he also held a meeting with the IIUI President, discussing avenues for collaboration in education and research.

The delegation emphasized the historic ties between Somalia and IIUI, underscoring the university's role in building global academic connections.

IIUI President said, "Somali students have great potential, and IIUI's doors will always be open to welcoming more students from Somalia."

