Somalian FM calls Qureshi, condemns terror attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali of Somalia called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday to condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Peshawar on Friday.

While offering his prayers and sympathies for the victims of yesterday's attack, Foreign Minister Ali expressed Somalia's solidarity with the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Ali for the call and appreciated his expressions of support for Pakistan.

The two foreign ministers also briefly discussed bilateral issues, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen and expand ties between the two countries.