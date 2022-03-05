UrduPoint.com

Somalian FM Calls Qureshi, Condemns Terror Attack In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Somalian FM calls Qureshi, condemns terror attack in Peshawar

Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali of Somalia called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday to condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Peshawar on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali of Somalia called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday to condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Peshawar on Friday.

While offering his prayers and sympathies for the victims of yesterday's attack, Foreign Minister Ali expressed Somalia's solidarity with the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Ali for the call and appreciated his expressions of support for Pakistan.

The two foreign ministers also briefly discussed bilateral issues, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen and expand ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Attack Terrorist Peshawar

Recent Stories

Pogacar storms to phenomenal Strade Bianche victor ..

Pogacar storms to phenomenal Strade Bianche victory

24 seconds ago
 Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

26 seconds ago
 Russia resumes 'offensive' after Mariupol ceasefir ..

Russia resumes 'offensive' after Mariupol ceasefire: ministry

27 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

29 seconds ago
 China pushes 'direct' Russia-Ukraine negotiations ..

China pushes 'direct' Russia-Ukraine negotiations as war rages

4 minutes ago
 Escalation of conflict in Ukraine would cause 'dev ..

Escalation of conflict in Ukraine would cause 'devastating' economic damage: IMF ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>