Somalian FM Expresses Condolences On Loss Of Lives In Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Foreign Minister of Somalia Abdisalam Abid Ali Sunday conveyed condolences to Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the tragic loss of lives due to recent flash floods in Pakistan.
The DPM/FM thanked his Somali counterpart for the solidarity and support of the Somali brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.
Recent Stories
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital marks Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for Sindh including Karachi2 minutes ago
-
0.8m houses completed: Nasir Shah2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges journalists to highlight Kashmir freedom movement2 minutes ago
-
Hassan Nisar granted Pride of Pakistan award for youth, technology and civic contributions2 minutes ago
-
Somalian FM expresses condolences on loss of lives in floods2 minutes ago
-
Two women arrested with drugs22 minutes ago
-
CBD releases Rs35 million funds for repairing Lahore Bridge22 minutes ago
-
Saad Rafique calls on PM22 minutes ago
-
Mystery of two-year-old’s death solved in Sialkot: Child’s aunt arrested42 minutes ago
-
Fifth monument unveiled in Multan under CM's beautification vision42 minutes ago
-
Construction begins on Rs25b Vehari road project in Multan division52 minutes ago