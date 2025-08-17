Open Menu

Somalian FM Expresses Condolences On Loss Of Lives In Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Somalian FM expresses condolences on loss of lives in floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Foreign Minister of Somalia Abdisalam Abid Ali Sunday conveyed condolences to Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the tragic loss of lives due to recent flash floods in Pakistan.

The DPM/FM thanked his Somali counterpart for the solidarity and support of the Somali brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

