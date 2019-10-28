UrduPoint.com
Some 100,000 People Expected To Join Anti-Government March In Islamabad Next Week- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

About 100,000 workers of the Pakistani opposition Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party are expected to take to the streets in Islamabad next week in a bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) About 100,000 workers of the Pakistani opposition Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party are expected to take to the streets in Islamabad next week in a bid to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, media reported on Monday.

The anti-government Azadi March against the policies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reportedly secured the support of other opposition parties in the country, the Geo tv broadcaster reported, citing JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. According to Rehman, PTI's policies were leading the country to "chaos and uncertainty."

Attaur Rehman, a JUI-F senior leader, said that the Azadi March would start in Sukkur city in the country's province of Sindh and reach Islamabad later in the week.

"We plan for a big first power show in Sukkur today, second in Multan on October 29, third in Lahore on October 30, and then the final 'Azadi March' has been planned for Islamabad," he noted, as quoted by the media.

The Geo TV broadcaster stated that each member of the party's core committee were required to bring about 3,000 workers each from their respective cities for the march in Islamabad. Moreover, all the people belonging to the party were asked to donate for the upcoming gathering.

The government plans to mobilize several thousands of policemen to ensure order and patrol the city during the rally, the broadcaster said.

