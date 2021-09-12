UrduPoint.com

Some 14 ACs, Magistrates Deputed To Check Hoarding In ICT: Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

Some 14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check hoarding in ICT: Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory ICT Administration has deputed some14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities.

An official of the ICT administration said while talking to APP on Sunday.  He said the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items.

He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at prominent place of their shops.

He said 25 mobile shops were also set up in various areas to provide essential items to the people at subsidised rates. The prices and hoarding were being regularly checked under the price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories, Godowns of different food items, vegetable & fruit market and other establishments to check the hoarding. The District Price Control Committee has been established under the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.

He said the prices and stock of food items were regulated and checked by the AC/Magistrate in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Price Sunday Market

Recent Stories

We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

36 minutes ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

36 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

51 minutes ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authorityâ€™s message for the world

1 hour ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.