Some 1,450 Cops To Be Deployed For Yom-e-Ali (RA) Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad police will deploy 1,450 cops for security of the Yom-e-Ali (RA) processions and majalis on 21st of Razman, falling on April 1.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the central procession would start from Karbala Dadan Shah area in the afternoon.

He added that it would culminate in the evening at Qadam Gal Moula Ali (RA), after passing through the traditional and historical route of St Mary's Chowk, Jamia Masjid Saddar, Haji Shah Chowk, Society Chowk, Lajpat Road, Station Road and Mehfil-e-Hussaini.

According to him, the combing operations in the areas frequented by visitors in the city had already been started while the police checking in the city had also been enhanced.He told that all the entry and exit points of the district had been manned.

The spokesman said all the DSPs and SHOs had been directed to personally patrol their respective jurisdictions and to coordinate with the organizers of the processions and majalis.

The Traffic police has also informed the public that alternate routes had been worked out for the people to avoid causing traffic logjam around the central procession.

The spokesman apprised that the movement of vehicles would be blocked at Tilak incline and all the traffic heading from the Tower Market, Heerabad and other areas towards the City taluka's center would be diverted through the CMH road.

Likewise, the vehicles heading from Haider Chowk and other parts in the central city to Heerabad and adjoining areas would also be diverted to the CMH road.

