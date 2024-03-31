Some 1,450 Cops To Be Deployed For Yom-e-Ali (RA) Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad police will deploy 1,450 cops for security of the Yom-e-Ali (RA) processions and majalis on 21st of Razman, falling on April 1.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the central procession would start from Karbala Dadan Shah area in the afternoon.
He added that it would culminate in the evening at Qadam Gal Moula Ali (RA), after passing through the traditional and historical route of St Mary's Chowk, Jamia Masjid Saddar, Haji Shah Chowk, Society Chowk, Lajpat Road, Station Road and Mehfil-e-Hussaini.
According to him, the combing operations in the areas frequented by visitors in the city had already been started while the police checking in the city had also been enhanced.He told that all the entry and exit points of the district had been manned.
The spokesman said all the DSPs and SHOs had been directed to personally patrol their respective jurisdictions and to coordinate with the organizers of the processions and majalis.
The Traffic police has also informed the public that alternate routes had been worked out for the people to avoid causing traffic logjam around the central procession.
The spokesman apprised that the movement of vehicles would be blocked at Tilak incline and all the traffic heading from the Tower Market, Heerabad and other areas towards the City taluka's center would be diverted through the CMH road.
Likewise, the vehicles heading from Haider Chowk and other parts in the central city to Heerabad and adjoining areas would also be diverted to the CMH road.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM vows indiscriminate socio-economic uplift, unveils development initiatives7 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar District celebrates Easter with unwavering devotion and robust security measures7 minutes ago
-
Man kills in-laws, ends life in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Workers union demands payment of unpaid salaries, pensions before Eid17 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice firing on three police Jawans17 minutes ago
-
Aitikaf worship - a status of obligatory sufficiency: Scholars47 minutes ago
-
Aitikaf - a way of soul purification in last 10 days of Ramazan47 minutes ago
-
MPA's nephew held in kid's mysterious murder case57 minutes ago
-
ECP finalises arrangements for Senate elections on April 21 hour ago
-
Home Minister for ensuring foolproof security on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ali a.s.’1 hour ago
-
'Clean Punjab' camping, RWMC disposed 25000 tons garbage in March1 hour ago
-
Christian community celebrates Easter Sunday1 hour ago