Some 1.5 bln people worldwide using financial services: Universal Postal Union (UPU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):Some 1.5 billion people worldwide are using the financial services provided by Postal sector.

According to Universal Postal Union (UPU) Postal sector is therefore the second largest contributor to financial inclusion worldwide, behind banks but far ahead of microfinance institutions or mobile phone operators.

The UPU works with its members and various international organizations to better understand the contribution of postal networks to financial inclusion. The UPU's financial inclusion research includes collaboration with the World Bank, UN Women, the International Telecommunication Union and the International Labour Organization.

The UPU also provides its member countries with technical assistance to improve their contribution to financial inclusion at the national level.

More Stories From Pakistan

