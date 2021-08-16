UrduPoint.com

Some 16,000 Tons Cigarette Waste Generated Every Year: MNFSR

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) on Monday said that around 16,000 tons of cigarette butts/ filters waste was generated every year in Pakistan

According to a ministry's document, the international cigarette industry was working on reducing size of the filter in cigarettes to minimize non-renewable trash.

Filters/ butts are integral part of cigarettes and it cannot be eliminated from the cigarettes.

Average annual consumption of firewood used for curing of Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco was 215 million kilogram, the document said.

