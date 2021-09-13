Some 17 NAB officials test positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 17 officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) including Prosecutor General Accountability have tested positive for the Covid-19.

The latest cases surfaced after confirmation of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests results of the officials.

Those contracted the virus included Prosecutor General (Accountability) Syed Asghar Haider, Deputy Prosecutor General Imranullah Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Khalid Nawaz, Special Prosecutor Nasir Mahmood Mughal, Special Prosecutor Muhammad Rafaqat Ali.

Other officials included Muhammad Afzal Qureshi, Asghar Khan, Khalid Farooq, Abdul Rauf, Munsaf Dad, Hafiz Naveed, Ayaz Ali, Asif Azam, Ashiq Hussain, Adnan Mahmood and Abdul Samad have tested positive.