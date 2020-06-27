UrduPoint.com
Some 189 Oxygenated Beds Added In Capital's Hospitals In Last Four Days: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:01 AM

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday that some 189 additional oxygenated beds have been added in Govt hospitals in Islamabad in the last four days to meet contingency requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday that some 189 additional oxygenated beds have been added in Govt hospitals in Islamabad in the last four days to meet contingency requirements.

As many as 2,775 people tested covid positive in last 24 hours.

While 59 people have lost their lives while battling the pandemic on Thursday.

A total of 21,041 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Some 84,168 COVID patients have so far recovered from deadly disease across Pakistan.

Likewise, some 491 ventilators have been occupied across country from out of 1,562 vents allocated for COVID-19 patients.

The total active cases of COVID in country were 107,615.

A total of 195,745 cases have been detected so far including 962 in AJK , 9,946 in Balochistan, 1,398 in GB , 11,981 in ICT, 24,303 in KP, 71,987 in Punjab and 75,168 cases have been reported in Sindh.

Sharing the details of deaths, NCOC said some 3,962 corona patients have died after contracting the virus. According to breakup 1,178 infected patients have died in Sindh, 1,629 in Punjab, 879 in KP, 119 in ICT, 109 in Balochistan, 23 in GB and 25 coronavirus infected people lost their lives in AJK.

Sharing the details of coronavirus diagnostic test, the NCOC said 1,193,017 tests have so far been conducted.

Some 4,978 COVID patients have been admitted across the country in 768 hospitals having COVID facilities.

