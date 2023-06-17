UrduPoint.com

Some 200,000 People Who Fled Afghanistan Await Evacuation To West In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Some 200,000 People Who Fled Afghanistan Await Evacuation to West in Pakistan

Some 200,000 families who cooperated with NATO forces under former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to Pakistan when the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power and are now waiting to be evacuated to the United States and other Western countries, putting a strain on the economy, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told US magazine Newsweek on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Some 200,000 families who cooperated with NATO forces under former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to Pakistan when the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power and are now waiting to be evacuated to the United States and other Western countries, putting a strain on the economy, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told US magazine Newsweek on Saturday.

"And recently when NATO forces retreated from Afghanistan and most of the people who worked with the NATO forces during Ashraf Ghani's regime, they are, if I'm not wrong, close to 200,000 families living in Pakistan waiting to be evacuated to United States or other Western countries.

So, a burden on our economy burden ... It's so overstretched, it has become impossible for us," Asif said.

At the same time, he noted that despite the disappointments in the history of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US, the authorities value interaction with Washington and the countries are major trading partners.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving the country after almost 20 years of US military presence in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban NATO Afghanistan United Nations Washington Same United States August Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

At least 13 dead in horrific road accident in Kall ..

At least 13 dead in horrific road accident in Kallar Kahar

2 minutes ago
 Putin Negotiating Ukraine With African Delegations ..

Putin Negotiating Ukraine With African Delegations in Russia's St. Petersburg

6 minutes ago
 Dasgir inaugurates 132-kV transmission line in Guj ..

Dasgir inaugurates 132-kV transmission line in Gujranwala

9 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Not Simplify Ukraine's NATO Acc ..

Biden Says US Will Not Simplify Ukraine's NATO Accession, Kiev Should Fulfill Re ..

9 minutes ago
 Sialkot university organises awareness seminar on ..

Sialkot university organises awareness seminar on climate change

9 minutes ago
 Greece boat crash: Foreign Office Spokesperson rel ..

Greece boat crash: Foreign Office Spokesperson releases list of rescued people

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.