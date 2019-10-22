Some 22 foreign diplomats visit LoC, Delhi refuses rare invite

Pakistan on Tuesday took foreign diplomats to the Line of Control (LoC) as part of efforts to debunk India's claims of targeting alleged "terror launch pads" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Pakistan on Tuesday took foreign diplomats to the Line of Control (LoC) as part of efforts to debunk India's claims of targeting alleged "terror launch pads" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).However, India's top diplomat was not part of the foreign diplomats' delegation, refusing Islamabad rare invite and lending further credence to Pakistan's doubts over the veracity of India's claims."Claims by the Indian Army Chief remain just that claims' The Indian side has not joined us in the visit to LoC neither have they provided coordinates of the alleged launchpads'," Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a series of tweets early on Tuesday.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also criticised India's decision to refuse Pakistan's invite.

"What good Indian High Commission is which can't stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn't have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC," he said in a tweet.The diplomats and accompanying media personnel were given a tour of the affected areas and were shown remnants of the shells fired by Indian forces.