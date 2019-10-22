UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 22 Foreign Diplomats Visit LoC, Delhi Refuses Rare Invite

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:05 PM

Some 22 foreign diplomats visit LoC, Delhi refuses rare invite

Pakistan on Tuesday took foreign diplomats to the Line of Control (LoC) as part of efforts to debunk India's claims of targeting alleged "terror launch pads" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Pakistan on Tuesday took foreign diplomats to the Line of Control (LoC) as part of efforts to debunk India's claims of targeting alleged "terror launch pads" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).However, India's top diplomat was not part of the foreign diplomats' delegation, refusing Islamabad rare invite and lending further credence to Pakistan's doubts over the veracity of India's claims."Claims by the Indian Army Chief remain just that claims' The Indian side has not joined us in the visit to LoC neither have they provided coordinates of the alleged launchpads'," Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a series of tweets early on Tuesday.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also criticised India's decision to refuse Pakistan's invite.

"What good Indian High Commission is which can't stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn't have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC," he said in a tweet.The diplomats and accompanying media personnel were given a tour of the affected areas and were shown remnants of the shells fired by Indian forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office Army Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Media Top

Recent Stories

34 minutes ago

Haris Javed, Gufran Hadi and Raza-ul-Hasan shine w ..

46 minutes ago

Realme XT Finally Coming to Pakistan taking camera ..

48 minutes ago

Seizure Of Narcotics (Crystal And Heroine) 22 Octo ..

51 minutes ago

Business Registration Increased by 17% in Lahore

55 minutes ago

FEWA, ‘Rubu Qarn’ collaborate to raise awarene ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.