Some 30 criminals killed, 866 arrested in police encounters during 2019 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that 30 alleged criminals were killed while 866 arrested in 266 encounters with Police during the year 2019 in the metropolis.

This was stated in police performance report, released by the city police chief here on Tuesday.

He said that 19045 other criminals and alleged terrorists who were involved in heinous offences also arrested during the period. 234 bombs, 61 KK, 84 rifles and over 7000 other weapons were recovered from their possession.

A successful drive against Ghutka, Mawa and Manpuri was carried out in the city resulting in seizure of over 114 factories of such contraband with arrest of 4520 persons involved in this illegal business.

Special drive is being carried out against Narcotics paddlers and addicts. Only in last two months 2898 narcotics addicts were taken into custody who were sent to jail or any rehabilitation centres.

He said human & transport resources were diverted to Madadghar '15' in order to improve police emergency response. The average response time is now 12 and half minutes which used to be over 20 minutes a few months ago.

In this regard Security and Emergency Response division has also created in Karachi police which is helping in improving police response.

In the absence of safe city project, Karachi police have decided to encourage the general public to install CCTV cameras at their establishments, the Additional IGP said in the report, adding that Coordination with all stake holders to install CCTV cameras at important places of the city is in progress to get target of installation of about 10000 cameras in next 6 months at important spots of the metropolis to ensure safety of lives and proprieties of the citizens.

In last three months, there is reduction of street crime in almost allheads especially motorcycle snatching which is reduced to 20%. Heinous offences like robbery with murder is also reduced to 30% in the city, however, murders due to personal enmity is slightly higher in comparison to last year. Average murders per day is now 1.3 which is far less than 2013 when it was 8 murders per day.